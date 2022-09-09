Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

