Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,607.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $28,607.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

