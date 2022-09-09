Monero Price Tops $157.45 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $99.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $157.45 or 0.00738947 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,307.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.25 or 0.08096830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00182843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00286269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00617400 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00260889 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,172,201 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

