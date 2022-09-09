Monetha (MTH) Reaches One Day Volume of $375,634.00

Monetha (MTH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $375,634.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monetha

MTH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monetha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currencyMTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project.”

