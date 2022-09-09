MoneySwap (MSWAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $237,648.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $237,648.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MoneySwap

MSWAP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions.”

