Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.0805 on Exchanges

Monolith (TKN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $2,498.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

