Monolith (TKN) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week

Monolith (TKN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Monolith has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $3,058.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

