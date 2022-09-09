Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $316,325,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $129,128,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

