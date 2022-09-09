Moon Rabbit (AAA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,905.00

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Moon Rabbit has a total market cap of $113,995.23 and $140,905.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moon Rabbit has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Moon Rabbit Profile

Moon Rabbit is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official website is moonrabbit.com. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moon Rabbit

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally.Telegram”

