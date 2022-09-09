Moonfarm Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14,936.00 (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Moonfarm Finance has a market capitalization of $49,906.29 and $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonfarm Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00351843 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00786817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015066 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Moonfarm Finance
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
Receive News & Updates for Moonfarm Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonfarm Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.