Moonpot (POTS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Moonpot has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $12,518.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot (CRYPTO:POTS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

