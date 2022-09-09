Moonriver (MOVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.44 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $12.76 or 0.00060798 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $67.11 million and $6.44 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver (CRYPTO:MOVR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,460,791 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,126 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

