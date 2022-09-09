Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.54 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $67.54 million and $8.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $12.84 or 0.00060196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.90 or 0.99790315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036625 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,461,587 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,634 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.