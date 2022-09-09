Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.12.

Adobe stock opened at $383.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.57 and its 200 day moving average is $412.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

