Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

HSY opened at $225.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.