Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ARCO opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

