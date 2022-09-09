Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 117.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $195.11 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

