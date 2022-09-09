Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

MQY stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

