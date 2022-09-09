Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average is $223.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

