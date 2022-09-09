Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,029,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,491 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,078,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

