Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 455 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

