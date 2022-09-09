Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Alvotech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ALVO opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter valued at $57,317,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $6,612,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

