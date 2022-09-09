Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $107,070.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

