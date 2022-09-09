Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $287,887.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00015110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain.1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects.”

