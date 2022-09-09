MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $152,427.73 and approximately $1,232.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00353777 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00791671 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,468,117 coins and its circulating supply is 55,261,872 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
