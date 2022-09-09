Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $4,802,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $250.36 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,633 shares of company stock worth $49,086,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.