Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Mr Price Group Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

