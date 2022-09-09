Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Mr Price Group Trading Down 3.1 %
OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Mr Price Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.
