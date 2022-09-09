Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.
