Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

