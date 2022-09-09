My DeFi Pet Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $3.21 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

