MyBit Hits One Day Volume of $86.00 (MYB)

MyBit (MYB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. MyBit has a total market cap of $25,846.73 and $86.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyBit has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyBit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,244.36 or 0.99864025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036214 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MyBit is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io.

MyBit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.