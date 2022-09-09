MYCE (MYCE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. MYCE has a market capitalization of $317,750.10 and approximately $31,790.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MYCE has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One MYCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MYCE alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MYCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MYCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.