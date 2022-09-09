MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.09.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

