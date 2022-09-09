NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) & Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Head-To-Head Contrast

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Perdoceo Education 16.08% 18.62% 14.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NaaS Technology and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Perdoceo Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.44 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.06 $109.64 million $1.57 6.88

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats NaaS Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.