Nabox (NABOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Nabox has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nabox has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $335,569.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nabox Profile

Nabox is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet. The official website for Nabox is nabox.io.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nabox using one of the exchanges listed above.

