Nafter Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,843.00 (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nafter has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Nafter has a total market cap of $559,600.31 and approximately $9,843.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nafter alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Nafter

Nafter (NAFT) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

Buying and Selling Nafter

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter is an online NFT marketplace where creators and fans can interact, sell, and collect unique content. Every picture tells a story and, using Nafter, influencers, and creators can sell unique NFTs to their fans, each of whom can own a slice of the story.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.