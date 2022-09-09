Nahmii 1-Day Volume Tops $36,108.00 (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Nahmii coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $36,108.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

