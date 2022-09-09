Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.14 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Namecoin has a market cap of $16.82 million and $11,084.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00636416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00262075 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00054130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009901 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is namecoin.info. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Namecoin s a cryptocurrency which also acts as an alternative, decentralized DNS, which would avoid domain name censorship by making a new top level domain outside of ICANN control. The coin is designed to halve every four years with the same cap limit as Bitcoin of 21,000,000. With the domain registry service a small number of NMC will be destroyed so after mining has finished there will still be a deflationary ellement in place. Namecoin was the first coin to switch to merged mining.RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.