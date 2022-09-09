Nano Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $122.99 million and $3.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.