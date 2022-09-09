NAOS Finance (NAOS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,727.00

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $43,727.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,110,039 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance. NAOS Finance’s official website is naos.finance.

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

