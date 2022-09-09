Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $33,814.26 and $4,327.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006542 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,591 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

