Nash Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Nash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Nash has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1,707.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00310879 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00799415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015381 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020443 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About Nash
Nash’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Buying and Selling Nash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars.
