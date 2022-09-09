Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Investec

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NPSNY. Barclays cut shares of Naspers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Naspers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Naspers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Naspers Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $27.59 on Friday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

