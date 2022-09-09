National Bankshares Cuts ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$5.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABCT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABC Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$543.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19. ABC Technologies has a one year low of C$4.48 and a one year high of C$8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

