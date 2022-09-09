National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

Institutional Trading of National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.