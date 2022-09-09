National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $66,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after acquiring an additional 791,143 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,159 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $167.58 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -214.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $153.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

