National Pension Service Has $63.86 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Down 3.9 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
