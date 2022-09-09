National Pension Service Has $63.86 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Williams Companies worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.