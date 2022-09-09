National Pension Service Has $64.27 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of IQVIA worth $64,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $221.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average of $221.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

