National Pension Service Has $70.51 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of L3Harris Technologies worth $70,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $233.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

