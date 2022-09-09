National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $61,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $429.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

