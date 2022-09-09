National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Marathon Petroleum worth $71,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,121,000 after purchasing an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $98.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

